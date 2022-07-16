Government maintains fuel price freeze

Santo Domingo, DR

With a fiscal sacrifice of RD$900 million, the Government decided to keep the price of fuels frozen for the week of July 16-22, 2022.

Premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon and regular at RD$274.50.

Regular diesel maintains a price of RD$221.60 per gallon, optimum at RD$241.10 per gallon, avtur RD$298.91 per gallon, kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon. Fuel oil #6 will continue to be sold at RD$192.11 per gallon; fuel oil 1% will be sold at RD$211.77 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues at RD$147.60 per gallon, and natural gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter (m3) maintains its price.

Subsidy

Ramon Perez Fermin, Vice Minister of Domestic Trade, reported in a note that the special fuel subsidy is maintained and that the international price of WTI averaged US$100.75 this week, for a new decrease, although it had an accumulated annual increase of 33.7%.

“Fears of a world economic recession have had an impact on fuel prices due to the high inflation caused by high prices of raw materials and food in several countries, including the US,” the official explained.