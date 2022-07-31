Fuel prices remain the same

The Dominican government informed this Friday that it is maintaining the prices of hydrocarbons unchanged, for which it has allocated, this week alone, an extraordinary subsidy of 550 million pesos, as reported by the Vice-Minister of Domestic Trade, Ramón Pérez Fermín.

He explained that the international price of WTI averaged US$96.00 for a new weekly decrease of 4.5% in relation to the average of the previous week.

The deputy minister recalled that the war in Ukraine is now more than five months old of hostility, which has caused prices to rise to historic levels in 2008.

“Just as the issues have not changed neither has the commitment of the government of President Luis Abinader to grant certainty, tranquility and support to those who need it most, announcing once again that it is freezing fuel prices,” he said.

For the week from 30 to 5 August 2022, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon maintains its price.

Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Gasoil Óptimo RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon maintains its price.

Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.