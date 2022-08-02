Dominican Central Bank: economic activity climbed 5.8% to June

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank reported yesterday that the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (IMAE) registered a year-on-year expansion of 5.8% in June, higher than the 4.8% observed in May and the 4.7% in April 2022. With this result, it specified that the average growth of the IMAE corresponding to January-June of this year was 5.6% compared to the same semester of the previous year.

Regarding the behavior of domestic prices, the monthly variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 0.64% in June 2022, placing the year-on-year inflation measured from June 2021 to June 2022 at 9.48%.

“In the domestic sphere, the perspectives remain positive, forecasting an expansion of the gross domestic product (GDP) of 5.0%, a rate close to the potential, according to the forecast system of the Central Bank and in line with what is indicated by multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank,” reiterated the bank