Government keeps fuel prices frozen
For the week from August 6 to 12, 2022, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will be marketed at the following prices:
Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.
Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon maintains its price.
Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon maintains its price.
Gasoil Óptimo RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.
Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon maintains its price.
Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon maintains its price.
Fuel Oíl #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.
Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.
Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.
The average weekly exchange rate is RD$54.55 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.