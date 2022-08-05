Government keeps fuel prices frozen

For the week from August 6 to 12, 2022, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MiPymes provides that fuels will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.60 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon maintains its price.

Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Gasoil Óptimo RD$241.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$298.91 per gallon maintains its price.

Kerosene RD$338.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl #6 RD$192.11 per gallon maintains its price.

Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$211.77 per gallon maintains its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$147.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The average weekly exchange rate is RD$54.55 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.