Dominican Gov. puts 7 trusts into effect

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Power put into effect seven trust contracts that were previously approved by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies during the years 2021 and 2022.

Trust contracts are published in the official gazette, through the Legal Consultancy of the Executive Power.

Of the total trusts that entered into force, about five were approved in the legislative year 2021-2022, according to the accountability report of the Chamber of Deputies.

In the group of trust contracts, addendum No. 3 appears, the one signed, with Fiduciaria Reservas, for the construction of “low cost homes.”