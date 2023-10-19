Dominican Republic achieves important advances in World Bank governance indicators, according to DIGEIG

Santo Domingo.- On World Ethics Day, the General Directorate of Ethics and Government Integrity (DIGEIG) highlighted the Dominican Republic’s significant progress in the six governance indicators of the World Bank (WB) over the past three years, based on data provided by the Ministry of Finance (MH).

The indicators that have shown improvement in the Dominican Republic include control of corruption, rule of law, voice, and responsibility, the effectiveness of the Government, regulatory quality, political stability, and absence of violence.

Notably, there has been substantial progress in the Government effectiveness indicator, with the country moving from the 38.1 percentile to the 50.0 percentile in the last three years. This progress places the Dominican Republic among the top-performing countries in this regard.

In the rule of law indicator, the country has improved by 7.14 percentage points since 2019, reaching the 50.5th percentile. Similarly, the indicator for political stability and absence of violence has advanced by 8.02 percentage points.

Regarding regulatory quality, there has been a 1.39 percentage point improvement in the current government’s management. Additionally, the indicator for voice and responsibility in the Dominican Republic has seen a positive shift of 4.83 percentage points, reversing a declining trend observed since 2012.

These World Bank indicators play a crucial role in enhancing the country’s credit profile and advancing toward the goal of achieving investment-grade status. This, in turn, has a direct impact on public finances and the national economy.

World Ethics Day, celebrated on the third Wednesday of October, serves as a reminder of the importance of ethics in shaping a better future, emphasizing its significance for individuals and organizations alike.