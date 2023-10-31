World Rice Day finds Dominican Republic with self-sufficiency in the market

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, proudly announced that the Dominican Republic produces over 100% of the rice consumed in the country, totaling around 14.5 million quintals annually. This self-sufficiency not only satisfies national demand but also supports the livelihoods of more than 30 thousand producers across 22 provinces. This domestic rice production sector generates over 250 thousand direct and indirect jobs and contributes over 45 billion pesos to the Dominican economy.

Cruz emphasized the significance of rice as a staple food in the Dominican Republic, representing a substantial portion of family budgets, estimated to be more than 25%. The government has consistently supported the rice production sector to maintain this self-sufficiency.

The minister shared this information during the celebration of World Rice Day on October 31, an event recognized by the United Nations since 2004. The day aims to promote rice consumption as a means to combat malnutrition and hunger on a global scale.

Rice has a long history in the Dominican Republic, dating back to its introduction during Christopher Columbus’s second voyage in 1494. Over the centuries, it has become a vital part of the country’s agriculture and food culture. Today, various rice varieties are cultivated, contributing to the nation’s food security and economic stability.