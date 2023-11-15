Minister of Economy signs the Samoa Agreement on behalf of the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development of the Dominican Republic, Pável Isa Contreras, expressed the Caribbean region’s commitment to collaborate with the European Union in implementing the new Samoa Agreement and the Caribbean Regional Protocol. This cooperation aims to achieve sustainable and inclusive development in the region. Minister Isa Contreras represented the Caribbean region at the signing ceremony of the Samoa Agreement during the 46th Session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACP) and the European Union (EU).

The new agreement signifies a substantial change in the relationship between the European Union and the OACP countries, creating opportunities for collaboration on various development challenges. The Minister highlighted the importance of effective implementation, regional coordination, and support for strengthening technical and financial capacities in the Caribbean region.

He also emphasized the significance of the European Union’s involvement in multilateral forums addressing issues such as climate change, sustainable development, human rights, disaster risk management, and more. The Minister welcomed the appointment of a special envoy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and expected significant contributions from the EU for the benefit of all people.

The Samoa Agreement marks a new phase in ACP-EU relations and reflects the commitment of both parties to promote development and cooperation in various areas. The signing ceremony included high-level officials from Samoa, the European Union, the OACP, and member countries.

The agreement aims to strengthen the partnership between the European Union and ACP countries, focusing on common goals and challenges in the pursuit of sustainable development and regional cooperation.