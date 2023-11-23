Merchants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic advance in negotiations to open the border

Dajabon.- Haitian and Dominican truckers are engaged in discussions aimed at reopening the border to facilitate trade, which is crucial for many people in both countries. Steven Josef, President of the Juana Méndez Truckers Association in Haiti, conveyed optimism about reaching an agreement soon, potentially by Saturday. These talks involve addressing various demands from the Haitian side, including allowing Haitian businessmen to sell and buy in Dajabón, a point which Josef noted has been approved.

The meetings, which also involve Haitian governmental officials, are focused on establishing equality and respect between both nations. Josef likened the relationship between Juana Méndez and Dajabón to a marriage, highlighting their interdependence despite occasional conflicts.

Amado Gutiérrez from the Dominican-Haitian Freight Transport Association indicated that the discussions, held in Dajabón, have been productive, achieving some level of flexibility. He mentioned that further measures have been agreed upon, with details to be provided by Dominican authorities.

The Dominican Government had previously opened its side of the border on October 11, implementing security measures like a corridor, biometric registration for Haitians entering the country, among other provisions. However, the Haitian authorities have kept their side closed, seeking more flexibility in visa processing, student regularization, and other matters. These ongoing negotiations represent a critical step towards resuming normal trade activities and easing the economic strain on both Haitian and Dominican communities.