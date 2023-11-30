CREE Banreservas selects five projects to opt for capital of up to RD$4.2 million

Santo Domingo.- Banreservas’ Cree Program recently selected five entrepreneurial projects to potentially receive an investment of up to RD$ 4.2 million. These startups were chosen during the Demo Day of the Pre-acceleration Program’s tenth edition, where they presented their ventures to a jury of business experts. The selected projects, which competed against four other teams, are Extinguisher 360, Nutri.Do, Titan Technology Makers, Mr. Coco, and The Recovery Spot. These teams had prepared for five months with the guidance of mentors and industry specialists.

Samuel Pereyra, the General Administrator of Banreservas, praised the efforts of the participants and the rigorous evaluation process. He noted that the Cree Program has reviewed over 4,000 projects and supported more than 600 events, significantly contributing to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Pereyra also mentioned that over 65 million pesos have been allocated for venture capital investments to foster innovation and transformation among Dominican entrepreneurs.

The selected projects encompass various sectors such as technology, safety, health, and pet care, offering innovative solutions to previously unaddressed societal issues. Extinguisher 360 is an app streamlining the monitoring and maintenance of fire extinguishers without needing field professionals. Titan Technology Makers designs and manufactures energy-efficient, compact gate motors that perform 24 hours without electricity. Nutri.Do is a virtual store selling foods purified by nutrition experts for patients with special conditions. The Recovery Spot is the first Social Wellness Club in Latin America, focusing on improving life quality through innovative methods and trained therapists. Lastly, Mr. Coco produces high-quality, natural pet foods in the Dominican Republic, offering seven sauce varieties.