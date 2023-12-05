Rescheduled 2023 Tourism Investment Forum to showcase Dominican tourism industry

Santo Domingo.- Asonahores announces that the 2023 Tourism Investment Forum, rescheduled due to heavy rains in November, will take place on December 13 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Convention Center (Mirex) in Santo Domingo.

The forum will feature the presentation of the study “Impact of the Tourism Sector on the Dominican Economy” by Analytica, sponsored by Banco Popular. This study will provide an updated overview of the national tourism industry.

Additionally, a panel discussion on “Regulations regarding Tourism Investment” will feature prominent figures such as Alejandro Fernández, Superintendent of Banks; Ernesto Bournigal, Superintendent of Securities Markets; and Francisco Torres, Superintendent of Pensions. Javier Tejada, General Director of United Capital, will moderate the discussion.

Another panel, “New Luxury Tourism Proposals,” will include industry leaders Encarna Piñero, CEO of Grupo Piñero – Cayo Levantado Resort; Frank Elías Rainieri, president & CEO of Grupo Puntacana – Proyectos Miches; Andrés Pichardo, president of Casa de Campo; and Thomas Becker, president of Playa Grande Golf and Ocean Club – Amanera. The discussion will be moderated by Andrés Marranzini.

The forum will also recognize and honor companies and allies in the tourism sector for their continuous support in strengthening the local tourism industry.