DGII launches taxpayer regularization project in Las Terrenas

Las Terrenas, Samaná.- The General Directorate of Internal Revenue (DGII) has launched a project to update and regularize the National Registry of Taxpayers (RNC) in Las Terrenas, Samaná, an area identified as having the highest commercial informality and cash transactions in the country.

DGII director Luis Valdez Veras reported that of the 3,421 registered taxpayers in Samaná, 1,540 are in Las Terrenas, representing 45.1% of the total. In 2024, the province contributed 1,276 million pesos in tax revenue, making it the second-largest contributor in the northeast region. The initiative aims to increase tax compliance without introducing new taxes, ensuring fair competition among businesses.

Valdez Veras emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing a 240,000 million-peso budget deficit while investing over 2,000 million pesos in infrastructure projects in Samaná, including water, education, sports, and tourism. He noted President Luis Abinader’s strong support for the province, reflected in these investments.