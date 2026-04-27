Mining sector leads Dominican economic growth with 7.7% expansion

Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos reported that mining activity grew 7.7% during the first quarter of 2026, making it the fastest-growing sector of the Dominican economy during that period.

According to Santos, the sector’s performance outpaced overall economic growth, which reached 4.1% based on preliminary data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic. He attributed the increase to higher extraction levels of gold, silver, and construction materials, reinforcing mining’s role as a major export industry. In 2025, mining exports surpassed US$2.5 billion, while tax contributions from the sector reached about RD$45 billion.

The minister also highlighted the energy sector’s 3.4% growth between January and March 2026, supported by expanding electricity demand and continued modernization of the national power system. Installed generation capacity increased from 4,921 MW in 2020 to more than 7,100 MW by 2025, with renewable energy accounting for a significant share of new additions.

Santos pointed to strategic developments such as the Manzanillo Power Land project and the expansion of battery energy storage systems, which aim to strengthen energy reliability and diversification. He said both mining and energy remain key sectors for attracting investment, supporting public finances, and sustaining economic growth in the Dominican Republic.