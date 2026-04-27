CUSEP reports traffic accident involving presidential advance team in Puerto Plata

Maimón-Puerto Plata.- The Presidential Security Corps reported that two members of the presidential advance team and a civilian were injured in a traffic accident that occurred at 8:56 a.m. Monday on the Maimón–Puerto Plata highway.

According to CUSEP, the incident involved an official vehicle assigned to presidential security and a civilian automobile traveling along the same route. The advance team was heading to Puerto Plata to coordinate logistics for an official event in Sosúa, where President Luis Abinader was scheduled to participate in a tourism-related activity. Authorities clarified that the president was not traveling in the convoy at the time of the crash.

Emergency teams responded quickly to the scene, providing medical assistance before transferring the injured to nearby health centers, where they remain under observation. Surveillance footage reportedly showed one of the official SUVs losing control, leaving the roadway and colliding with another vehicle. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and are expected to release additional details on the condition of those affected.