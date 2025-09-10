Jonathan Joel Mentor’s Successment nominated for ADOEXPO’s Export Excellence Awards 2025

After UN World Summit Award Nomination, Second Recognition Validates Dominican IP and Startups as a Global Export

Santo Domingo.- Successment, the venture builder founded by Jonathan Joel Mentor, has been nominated for the 2025 ADOEXPO Excellence in Export Awards, marking its second major recognition in two years following Successment’s Provoke Visibility Campaign nomination for the 2024 United Nations World Summit Award.

The nomination affirms Mentor’s thesis: the Dominican Republic’s future exports are not limited to physical goods, but also intellectual property, big data, and startups with global scalability.

“From Santo Domingo to the United Nations, we are proving that the Dominican Republic can export more than products — we can export innovation, technology, and influence,” said Jonathan Joel Mentor, Founder & CEO of Successment. “This recognition isn’t just for Successment. It’s a signal that our country’s real competitive advantage lies in intellectual property and startup ventures.”

Through its portfolio, Successment has incubated ZARI Mobility, a data mobility infrastructure venture transforming behavioral data into financial inclusion and smart city innovation for urban planning. The model has already drawn interest from institutions such as Seguros Reservas, ProDominicana, MICM, ADOFintech, and IDB Lab, reinforcing the case that Dominican-born IP can anchor global investment and policy agendas.

The ADOEXPO Excellence Awards (Premios a la Excelencia Exportadora) are the Dominican Republic’s premier recognition for companies shaping the country’s competitiveness abroad. This year’s edition highlights that the export narrative is expanding beyond goods, embracing knowledge and innovation as strategic assets.

The nominees’ cocktail event will take place on September 17, 2025, at Rooftop Rannik, Santo Domingo, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and members of the evaluation committee.

About Successment

Founded by Jonathan Joel Mentor, Successment is a Dominican venture builder exporting revenue operations frameworks (RevOps Science), intellectual property, and data-driven platforms. Its ecosystem includes initiatives such as the Digital Nomad Summit, Digital Nomad Weekly, and ZARI Mobility, each designed to expand the Dominican Republic’s role in the global knowledge economy. Follow @jonathanjmentor | @yoursuccessment for more information.