Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo boosts DR’s global profile with new speakers and cross-border initiatives

Santo Domingo.- The Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo (DNS) today announced new program developments that advance the Dominican Republic’s emergence as a regional hub for innovation, remote work, and cross-border commercial activity. With expanded partnerships, confirmed speakers, and new initiatives under development, DNS continues positioning Santo Domingo as a global meeting point for entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and international talent.

DNS is produced by Successment, Latin America’s premier Innovation and Revenue Operations firm.

Confirmed Speakers: Government Innovation and Private-Sector Competitiveness

DNS announces three confirmed speakers shaping the Dominican Republic’s innovation landscape:

Arlette Palacio, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) Sustainability Committee and Founder & CEO of Educology, will address the role of sustainability, talent development, and private-sector leadership in building competitive ecosystems.

Armando J. Manzueta Peña, Vice Minister of Innovation & Technology at the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP), will discuss the modernization of public services, digital government, and the infrastructure required for productive, citizen-centered economies.

Biviana Riveiro, Executive Director of ProDominicana, will highlight the country’s strategy for expanding services exports, strengthening global competitiveness, and positioning the Dominican Republic as a regional hub for cross-border innovation.

Program Developments: Deal-Room Infrastructure and Startup Track

DNS is developing a startup pitch competition in collaboration with institutional partners, with final sponsorship—including Eurocámara RD—currently under review. This track is designed to surface emerging founders from the Dominican Republic and the region, strengthening the Summit’s role as a real-time deal-room environment.

The 2026 edition will also expand its cross-border innovation initiatives, connecting Dominican institutions with regional and global counterparts across real estate, tourism, technology, policy, investment, and diaspora capital.

Strategic Partners & Media Collaborations

The Digital Nomad Influencer Roundtable is now confirmed, featuring Nicole (@itsnickiiabreu), Rosalyn (@smartcaribbean), Julio & Anthony (@dominicanbridge), and Jay (@iamjayabroad), all of whom bring significant U.S.–DR reach and help elevate the country’s appeal to global nomads and remote professionals.

Confirmed media partners include online news portal Dominican Today and Periódico elDinero.

The Summit is in active conversations with leading sponsors including Arajet, ProDominicana, Google, SoftBank, Mastercard, Visa, Ministry of Tourism, ADOEXPO, BanReservas, Asociación Cibao, UNIBE, and PUCMM.

Projected attendance exceeds 300 regional and international leaders.

Exclusive Insight Releases: DITER 2026 and ZARI Mobility

DNS will host the global release of DITER 2026 (Dominican Innovation & Transnational Export Report), endorsed by INTEC and Promipymes, offering new data on the Dominican Republic’s innovation economy and export competitiveness.

Successment will also introduce ZARI Mobility, the country’s first risk-modeling fintech platform, designed to expand financial inclusion and strengthen data-driven decision-making in emerging markets.

CEO QUOTE

“The Dominican Republic is no longer talking about innovation—we’re executing it. The Digital Nomad Summit is where global and local actors come together to build real commercial relationships across borders. Our goal is simple: create a deal-room environment where the Dominican Republic stands as the Japan of the Caribbean—disciplined, competitive, and open for global business. This Summit is an inflection point for the region’s innovation economy.”

— Jonathan Joel Mentor, Principal & CEO, Successment | Founder, Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo

About the Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo

The Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo is the Caribbean-LATAM Corridor’s leading global gathering at the intersection of innovation, mobility, remote work, and cross-border commerce. The Summit brings together public-sector leaders, investors, international talent, and private-sector innovators to redefine the future of emerging-market competitiveness. More at www.digitalnomadsummit.co.

About Successment

Successment is Latin America’s premier Innovation and Revenue Operations firm, specializing in startup growth and institutional innovation in emerging markets. The firm partners with startups, scaleups, enterprises, and governments to modernize operations, expand revenue, and build high-performance emerging-market ecosystems. Successment is the producer of the Digital Nomad Summit and the venture studio behind ZARI Mobility.