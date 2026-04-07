Dominican Customs revenue rises in March despite global tensions

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs reported an increase of RD$1,328.30 million in revenue for March 2026 compared to the same month last year, reaching a total of RD$23,235.32 million. The figure exceeded the March 2025 collection and surpassed the monthly target by 101.35%, generating a surplus of RD$310.63 million despite global trade challenges linked to geopolitical tensions.

Record first quarter

From January to March 2026, customs revenues totaled RD$62,870.54 million, marking the highest first-quarter collection in the institution’s history and an increase of RD$1,323.84 million year-on-year. Daily collections remained above RD$1,065 million, reflecting consistent performance and fiscal stability.

Trade activity also showed growth, with 29,785 imported containers recorded in March, up 15.06% compared to the previous year. For the first quarter, imports reached 74,661 containers, a 2.04% increase, highlighting sustained commercial activity and domestic demand.

Authorities credited the results to measures implemented under director Nelson Arroyo, focused on strengthening fiscal balance. The performance comes amid the impact of international conflicts on global trade, underscoring the resilience of the Dominican economy.