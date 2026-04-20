Dominican Republic aviation sector generates US$400 million annually

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is seeing sustained growth in general aviation, generating around US$400 million annually—driven largely by private jet and executive travel linked to tourism. Recent data from the Airport Department shows strong activity across multiple airports, reinforcing the country’s appeal as a regional hub for private aviation.

In January 2026, La Romana International Airport led with 482 private, non-commercial operations, followed by La Isabela International Airport (El Higüero) with 410 and Punta Cana International Airport with 380. February figures showed a shift, with El Higüero taking the lead at 478 operations, ahead of La Romana (402) and Punta Cana (318). Other active terminals included Cabo Rojo, Osvaldo Virgil Domestic Airport, Samaná El Catey International Airport, and Gregorio Luperón International Airport.

The upward trend is evident year over year: general aviation operations rose from 13,951 in 2024 to 18,909 in 2025, with El Higüero, Punta Cana, and La Romana among the busiest hubs. In 2026, the country has already recorded thousands of operations, including recent private jet arrivals from Miami as part of tourism initiatives like the “Flying Caribbean Adventure,” bringing high-value visitors to destinations such as Montecristi and boosting local economic activity.