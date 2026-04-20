Dominican Republic showcases aviation potential at SUN ’n FUN Expo 2026

Lakeland, Florida.- The Dominican Republic’s Airport Department (DA) successfully concluded its participation in the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo 2026, one of the world’s leading general aviation events, held in Lakeland, Florida.

During the expo, the Dominican delegation operated an exhibition space that attracted pilots, operators, and aviation enthusiasts interested in the country’s facilities and opportunities for general aviation. The team promoted the message “Dominican Republic is friendly for pilots,” highlighting strong connectivity, favorable conditions, and ongoing efforts to develop the aeronautical sector.

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, the participation also included technical exchanges and strategic meetings aimed at aligning with international best practices and innovation. Officials emphasized that the country’s presence at global events like this strengthens its position as a competitive Caribbean destination for aeronautical tourism and reinforces its commitment to the sector’s sustainable growth.