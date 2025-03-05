Dominican Republic enhances measles prevention amid regional surge

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health intensified preventive measures and monitoring efforts this Wednesday to minimize the risk of measles reintroduction, despite confirming that no cases have been reported in the Dominican Republic.

Health Minister Víctor Atallah emphasized that epidemiological surveillance remains active, with strict monitoring at the country’s air, land, and sea entry points. The ministry also coordinates with the tourism sector to enhance prevention and preparedness. According to health authorities, the Dominican Republic remains free of measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome, with case reporting rates meeting Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) standards.

PAHO recently issued an epidemiological alert following a surge in measles cases across the region. As of February 21, 268 cases and one death had been confirmed in Argentina, Canada, the U.S., and Mexico—marking a sharp increase from the 60 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. Atallah credited high vaccination rates for reducing the risk of measles resurgence in the country.