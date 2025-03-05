Lawmakers push for Social Security Reform after Senasa fraud scandal

Santo Domingo.- Following an investigation by El Informe con Alicia Ortega revealing a multimillion-peso fraud scheme in Senasa billing, Deputy Rafael Castillo, president of the Permanent Commission on Social Security, proposed a resolution on Tuesday to create a bicameral commission aimed at reforming Law 87-01, which governs the national social security system. Lawmakers from the ruling party also called for a thorough investigation into the scandal, which involves fraudulent claims totaling 40 million pesos.

The report uncovered that between January 2021 and September 2024, unauthorized requests for medical procedures and consultations were submitted without the knowledge of Senasa members, leading to significant financial losses for public funds. This revelation has intensified concerns about systemic weaknesses in health insurance oversight.

Health insurance fraud has long been an issue in the Dominican Republic, impacting both patients and Health Risk Administrators (ARS). The recent case, reported by Senasa to the Attorney General’s Office, underscores the need for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent further financial losses. Lawmakers now face growing pressure to implement reforms to strengthen the national health system and restore public trust.