Tampa, Florida.- A new report from the University of South Florida (USF) reveals that April 2025 saw unprecedented levels of sargassum in the western Atlantic and eastern Caribbean, with a 150% increase above historical averages. The volume recorded—over 31 million tons—surpasses even the peak levels of June 2022, marking a new environmental milestone.

The surge has heavily impacted marine ecosystems, tourism, and coastal communities, with some Caribbean areas experiencing sargassum levels twice as high as previous records. Scientists warn that 2025 may become the worst year on record for sargassum accumulation.

In response, SOS Carbon is calling for sustained regional cooperation. The organization’s Littoral Collection Module (LCM), already deployed in over five Caribbean nations, is helping mitigate the damage while exploring ways to turn sargassum into a sustainable resource.