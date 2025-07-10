Public Health intensifies measles surveillance

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic continues to be free of measles, with no cases of local transmission reported since 2001, according to the Ministry of Public Health. However, in response to rising measles cases across the Americas, as reported by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the country has intensified its epidemiological surveillance.

For over two decades, all suspected measles cases have been promptly ruled out through clinical, epidemiological, and laboratory testing—efforts led by the General Directorate of Epidemiology in coordination with technical health bodies. Between 2020 and 2025, over 1.6 million MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine doses have been administered to children under two, with a two-dose schedule at 12 and 18 months. The vaccine provides 93% protection after the first dose and up to 97% after the second.

Vaccination coverage has remained high, with first-dose rates above 90% and notable increases in second-dose uptake. During Vaccination Week of the Americas in 2022, the country reached a record 97% coverage among children ages 1 to 5.

So far in 2025, health authorities have reviewed over 1.6 million clinical records and conducted visits to 371 communities with no confirmed measles cases. To maintain this status, the Ministry has implemented a national prevention plan that includes rapid vaccination monitoring, immunization of at-risk individuals, outreach campaigns, and health worker training.