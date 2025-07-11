USNS Comfort to deliver free medical care in Dominican Republic

Puerto Plata.- The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic has announced the upcoming arrival of the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship from the U.S. Southern Command, as part of the “Continuing Promise 2025” humanitarian mission. The initiative aims to provide free medical services to thousands of Dominicans, reinforcing bilateral cooperation and the shared commitment to public health and humanitarian aid.

During its visit, the ship’s medical team—comprising both U.S. and Dominican professionals—will offer general and pediatric consultations, dental and eye care, preventive exams, minor procedures, and health education workshops. These activities are designed not only to address immediate medical needs but also to promote long-term wellness through hygiene and disease prevention awareness.

The USNS Comfort, which has visited the country in past missions, has long served as a vital resource in responding to natural disasters and delivering large-scale medical aid. Its return underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations. Authorities stated that more information on locations, dates, and service requirements will be released soon, with thousands of Dominicans expected to benefit from the mission’s life-changing services.