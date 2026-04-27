Dominican Republic to host Spanish Foreign Minister for official diplomatic visit

Santo Domingo.- Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez will welcome his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, on Tuesday, April 28, during an official visit to the Dominican Republic aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation initiatives between both countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Albares will arrive at the ministry for formal greetings followed by a working meeting with Álvarez. The agenda also includes a joint press conference where both officials will share details about the topics addressed during their discussions.

The visit follows a previous meeting held in Madrid in May 2025 and serves as a continuation of commitments established at that time. The Dominican Republic and the Kingdom of Spain maintain longstanding diplomatic ties and ongoing cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Both delegations will include senior officials and diplomats, reinforcing efforts to promote dialogue, mutual respect, and international collaboration.