Dominican Consul in California receives actress Zoe Saldaña

LOS ANGELES, United States.- The consul general of the Dominican Republic in California, Janet Blandino, received the courtesy visit of the actress of Dominican origin Zoe Saldaña at the consular headquarters. Saldaña expressed her support for the work of this mission for the benefit of the Dominican community and in the promotion of the country.

The meeting was part of the meetings held by the consular management at the end of the year with Dominican figures abroad.

It was announced that the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic developed during 2019 a set of plans, programs, and activities in compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals was set by the Presidency of the Republic.

Also, of the Annual Operational Plan established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in order to guarantee the quality of consular services, the protection of nationals located within this jurisdiction and the promotion of commercial and tourist offers in the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, this initiative includes recognition of broadcaster Angely Báez, who recently became the first Dominican to receive a “Voice Arts Awards,” awarded by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences, in the category of “Narrator of Fiction Audiobooks” in Spanish.

In the meeting with Saldaña, Blandino expressed her satisfaction for the meeting with the outstanding actress, after defining her as a Dominican pride.

Zoe Saldaña has starred in important films such as Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, among the highest-grossing films in the world. In 2018, her work was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Meeting with businessmen

On the other hand, in an unprecedented act, the Dominican Consular Headquarters on the West Coast of the United States held its First Meeting of Dominican Businessmen based in the city of Los Angeles.

The event was attended by 26 companies focused on different commercial areas such as real estate, financial planning, gastronomy, and dentistry, among others. Participants from the Dominican community were interested in knowing and supporting the summoned group of Québec entrepreneurs in Los Angeles, California.

“What better and prettier show of solidarity can we give each other in this land so far from our homeland? In order to continue to strengthen the links of the United, today we connect our entrepreneurs with our community. We know your services and your offers. Dominicans consuming what other Dominicans offer!” Consul Blandino said during her speech to the public.