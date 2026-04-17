Government introduces plan to regulate land use in San Cristóbal

Santo Domingo.- José Ignacio Paliza presented the Municipal Territorial Planning Plan for San Cristóbal, an initiative aimed at organizing urban growth and protecting natural resources through clear land-use rules. The plan, introduced at the Loyola Polytechnic Institute, is part of a broader government effort to implement nearly 60 territorial planning projects nationwide under Law 368-22.

Authorities highlighted that the plan will provide legal certainty for investors and المواطنين by defining how land can be used, streamlining construction and environmental permit processes, and promoting sustainable development. The proposal will undergo public consultations before final approval, ensuring community participation in shaping the municipality’s future.

Officials explained that the plan prioritizes controlled urban growth by focusing on existing developed areas, with only 10% of land designated as urban and the majority reserved for agriculture, forestry, and environmental protection. It also outlines a long-term vision through 2036, positioning San Cristóbal as a sustainable and resilient territory, while the government advances parallel initiatives such as the preservation of the Pomier Caves.