Dominican music shines at gala in Panama City

Panama City.- Dominican music took center stage in Panama City during a gala held as part of Dominican Week in Panama 2026, turning the Herbert De Castro auditorium into a vibrant meeting point between Dominican and Panamanian cultures. The concert featured the National Symphony Orchestra of Panama, led by Maestro Ricardo Risco Cortez, with Dominican maestro Amaury Sánchez as guest conductor, who brought authenticity and emotional depth to the performance.

The program showcased a rich journey through Dominican musical traditions, blending folkloric roots with popular classics. Pieces by composers such as Julio Alberto Hernández, Juan Lockward, Ñico Lora, and Luis Alberti were performed, along with iconic works like Bilirrubina by Juan Luis Guerra, which closed the night with an enthusiastic audience response.

Officials from both countries attended, including Dominican ambassador Roberto Salcedo, highlighting the event’s diplomatic significance. The gala underscored music as a cultural bridge, strengthening historical ties and positioning Dominican heritage as a key highlight of the international celebration.