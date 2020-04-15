Dominican Republic: 189 deaths, 3,614 cases

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours there were 328 positive cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, the highest number of infections in one day, and now total 3,614 positives.

While the six new deaths in the same period from the disease now total 189, according to the Public Health Ministry report for Wednesday, April 15.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas added that 19 patients have improved their status in the last 24 hours, while 124 patients remain in ICU for complications associated with COVID-19, or 19 fewer than yesterday.