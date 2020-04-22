Dominican Republic reports 15 new deaths, 256 new positives

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic health authorities reported 15 new deaths due to coronavirus Wednesday, with 256 new positives.

Confirmed cases of COVID rose to 5,300 while deaths rose to 260. In addition, 581 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the COVID-19 positive cases, 955 patients are in hospital isolation, and 3,504 in home isolation.

Of the hospitalized cases, 135 are in ICU, mainly in greater Santo Domingo (38%) and Santiago (35%).

Regarding suspicious cases, the report indicates that 12,961 cases were discarded using PCR tests, for a total of 18,261 tests performed.