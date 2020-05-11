Meteorology foresees light rains to the northwest and Cordillera Central in Dominican Republic

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecasts weak downpours for today with gusts of wind towards the Northwest region, the Central Cordillera, and the border area, especially in the afternoon.

The weather predictor said that these conditions are due to the persistence of anticyclonic circulation and the effects of a moisture band in the jet stream.

Onamet indicated that temperatures will remain hot, especially in urban areas due to the time of year, sometimes reaching 35ºC (95°F).

Ration use of water

Meteorology recommends the population to make rational use of water, due to the rainfall deficit that has affected the national territory in recent months.

The entity predicts that in Greater Santo Domingo it will be partly cloudy, with possible light rains and scattered clouds.

The maximum temperature will be between 33ºC and 34ºC (91-93°F) and the minimum between 23ºC and 25ºC (73-75°F).