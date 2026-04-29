Dominican farmers call for limits on rice and chicken imports

Santo Domingo.- The National Confederation of Agricultural Producers (Confenagro) warned the Dominican government against expanding imports of rice and chicken, arguing that such a move could weaken local production and reverse progress toward food self-sufficiency. The organization said that, despite global pressures on agricultural costs, domestic producers continue to maintain stable production levels while facing rising expenses for imported inputs such as fertilizers.

Confenagro stressed that rice and chicken are strategic sectors in which the Dominican Republic has achieved strong levels of national supply. The group cautioned that opening the market to large-scale imports during a period of economic vulnerability could negatively impact farmers and make it difficult to recover local production capacity in the future.

The warning comes after the government authorized chicken imports earlier this year to address shortages and rising prices, a decision that generated political criticism and concerns within the agricultural sector. In response to current challenges, Confenagro is advocating for broader support measures, including increased use of organic fertilizers to reduce dependence on imported products and lower production costs. The association said it remains in dialogue with authorities to seek coordinated solutions that protect both producers and food security.