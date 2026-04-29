Dominican Republic opens nominations for Oscar de la Renta Emigrant Award

Mirex invited individuals, institutions, embassies, consulates, and offices of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (Index) to submit candidates who demonstrate outstanding achievements in fields such as science, art, education, professional development, and humanitarian work. Nominations will be accepted through September 11, 2026.

The award recognizes first- and second-generation Dominicans abroad who have maintained strong ties to their homeland while building distinguished careers internationally. Inspired by the legacy of renowned fashion designer Oscar de la Renta, the recognition celebrates excellence and contributions that enhance the image of the Dominican Republic worldwide.