John Cena spotted filming new movie in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- Actor and former WWE star John Cena is reportedly in the Dominican Republic for the filming of the movie “One Attempt Remaining,” with production said to be taking place in Puerto Plata. Scenes are believed to be filmed at El Pueblito beach, one of the northern coast’s popular tourist locations.

Images and videos shared across social media have fueled speculation about Cena’s involvement in the project, showing the actor interacting with fans and members of the film crew in Puerto Plata. The viral content has generated strong local interest and increased attention around the production.

Unofficial reports also suggest that actress Jennifer Garner could be linked to the movie, adding to public curiosity about the cast and filming details. While no official confirmation has been released, the presence of international celebrities has drawn attention to the project.

The filming of “One Attempt Remaining” further strengthens the Dominican Republic’s reputation as a growing destination for international movie productions. With scenic coastal locations, tourism infrastructure, and increasing demand for Caribbean filming sites, Puerto Plata continues to attract global entertainment projects.

The Dominican Republic has become a preferred filming location for Hollywood and international productions, helping boost tourism visibility and supporting the local economy through film industry investment.