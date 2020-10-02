‘Dominican kingpin’s associate ‘laundered’ US$80M

Santo Domingo.- The accused as the main collaborator of César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador) was indicted in the state of New Jersey, charged Fri. with laundering US$80 million from drug trafficking in the last four years.

Luis Velázquez Cordero (El Pequeño), 35, was arrested on July 28 and extradited to the United States about three weeks ago by the Dominican authorities.

He is accused of being the leader of the money laundering organization within the gang headed by Peralta, detained on December 2 in Colombia but has not yet been extradited to the United States.

The United States Department of Justice said Velázquez is charged with five counts of money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, an accusation that includes a US$80 million money forfeiture.

The filing indicates that those 80 million dollars hardly represent Velazquez’s part of the properties involved in money laundering.