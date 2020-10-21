The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Plutarco Arias, tested positive for COVID-19. He will be in quarantine and under the strict control of his doctors.

The information was provided by engineer Robinson Díaz, director of the Public Health Cabinet, who said that the minister underwent a regular test and tested positive.

“The minister is very stable, relaxed, and well cared for. From now on a medical team is under the strict care and control of our minister. We pray to God for his speedy recovery and with the divinity ahead, he will soon be in the streets serving the people as our president Luis Abinader has wanted, ”said Robinson Díaz, director of the Public Health Cabinet, who is in charge of all the obligations of the mystery, along with the different vice ministers.

Díaz specified that despite the minister strictly complying with the established protocol, the work train, physical exhaustion, and overexposure to different places have caused the affectation, but all measures have already been taken for his isolation and immediate recovery.