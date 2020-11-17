Tweets reign as Dominican prosecutors unleash angst

Santo Domingo.- Apparently, the Anticorruption Office (Pepca) has found enough evidence to proceed in court against former govt. officials who have committed acts contrary to the law.

The evidence is not only the messages that the deputy prosecutors and senior officials of the Attorney General’s Office have shared through Twitter, but also the investigation procedures and search requests that have been prepared.

According to Diario Libre, up to now almost 100 requests for property searches are being prepared.

Similarly, the National District investigating courts and other jurisdictions have been required authorizations to carry out investigation procedures.

Ever since Miriam Germán was appointed Attorney General; Yeni Berenice Reynoso as Persecution director and Wilson Camacho as Pepca director, the Justice Ministry has announced that they’re “going with everything and for everybody.”