Scandal widens in Dominican Republic’s power utilities

Santo Domingo.- State electricity companies (EDEs) were the main action scenarios for the brother of former President Danilo Medina, Juan Alexis Medina, and his brother-in-law Maxy Gerardo Montilla Sierra, from which they made millions of dollars to supply from screws and meters, to electronic equipment and transformers.

In addition to the General Supply Corporation company, allegedly owned by Juan Alexis, Maxy Gerardo Montilla Sierra, brother of the former first lady Cándida Montilla, has been listed as a recurring supplier for the three EDEs at least since 2015. There are records of hiring with the Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED) dating from 2013, according to the revised documents.

Through the companies Transformadores Solomon Dominicana and Electrocable Aluconsa, Montilla Sierra supplied hardware and electrical materials, both to Edesur, Edenorte and Edeeste and to ETED. Some of the transactions were made through “emergency processes.”