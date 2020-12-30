Monday, January 4 is a holiday in DR

Santo Domingo.– The Labor Ministry recalled that Wednesday, January 6, 2021, is a working day, as next year the day off for the “Day of the Holy Kings” is moved to Monday, January 4 – so that we could all enjoy a nice long weekend.

The ministry further indicated that the celebration of this date in accordance with the provisions of Dominican law should be applied in all establishments in the Dominican Republic.

“In companies that by their nature must remain open to the public, workers must receive additional remuneration, in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Code,” said the Labor Ministry.

When “El Día de Reyes” (day of the Three Kings) falls on Wednesday, the day off is moved to Monday.