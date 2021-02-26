House to be built for child who lived in a tree in Azua

Sabana Yegua, Azua – Joel Lebrón, a 13-year-old boy who made a makeshift house on top of a tree, sleeping on wooden boards, without access to essential services, will soon have a new home as he always wished, where he can live comfortably and safely.

Joel Lebron’s story moved the team of the Social Cabinet, who, upon learning of his case, moved with the Jompéame Foundation to the San Francisco sector of Sabana Yegua, in Azua, to begin construction work on his new home.

“This story shook us, as it shook many in the country, to see that Joel wants to seek a better way of life, and we work so that all Dominicans also have this opportunity and what better example than Joel,” said the coordinator of the Social Cabinet, Tony Peña.

The Social Cabinet extended its gratitude to Jompéame in the person of its director, Katherine Motyka, for making this case known, as well as to the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani) and the municipality of Sabana Yegua for the collaboration received to make Joel’s dream come true.

New home for Miguel Mañón

“God heard me, my life is finally going to change,” exclaimed 70-year-old Miguel Mañón with open arms as he joyfully received the visit of coordinator Tony Peña and the Social Cabinet’s operational team. During the tour in the province of Azua, the Social Cabinet inaugurated the work of converting dirt floors to cement in the house of Miguel Mañón in the municipality of Estebanía, province of Azua.

Miguel is one of the hundreds of beneficiaries of the works of the Social Protection and Promotion Program, implemented by the Social Cabinet with the support of the World Bank, which seeks to change the lives of thousands of Dominicans who live in precarious and unhealthy situations, within the Social Protection Network.