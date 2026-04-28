Weather system brings heavy downpours and storms to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts across several parts of the country this Tuesday due to the approach of a surface trough linked to a frontal system northeast of the island, combined with another disturbance in the upper atmosphere.

Cloudy conditions with scattered to moderate showers are expected to begin in the morning in provinces including La Altagracia, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, El Seibo, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, and Santiago. Weather activity is expected to intensify during the afternoon and evening, bringing heavier downpours and thunderstorms to the North, Northeast, Southeast, Central Mountain Range, and border regions.

Indomet maintains weather alerts for Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago Rodríguez, Samaná, Hato Mayor, and Puerto Plata. Weather warnings remain in effect for Santiago, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, and Sánchez Ramírez due to the risk of flooding, rising rivers and streams, and possible landslides. Authorities urged residents to stay informed through official weather updates and follow civil protection recommendations.