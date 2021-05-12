Dominican President touts the country’s health safety

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, on Tue. led an event organized by Apple Leisure Group and the hotel chain AMResorts, companies that belong to the Apple Leisure Group (ALG) family, with 375 agents of travels.

In his speech, the president highlighted the importance of the vaccination initiative for the tourism sector as it contributes to instilling more confidence and security in visitors.

He stressed that the country is the second in Latin America that more people have vaccinated and that it also provides free medical insurance to tourists.

“I want and I am here to assure you that this Government, this country and our people love tourists.”