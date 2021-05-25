Luis Abinader to announce tonight restrictions in Greater Santo Domingo in response to the outbreak of COVID-19

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will announce new restrictions in Greater Santo Domingo tonight due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Tonight we are going to announce restrictions for Greater Santo Domingo, because the situation warrants it,” the president told the press during a visit to a vaccination center in Barahona province.

Due to the situation, the Ministry of Public Health issued on Thursday 20 an epidemiological alert for the entire national territory, especially for Greater Santo Domingo and the National District.

Current situation of the coronavirus in the DR:

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 285,211 with 644 new cases, while 3,610 have died.

According to bulletin number 432 issued by the Ministry of Public Health, 1,520,322 samples have been processed, and 237,553 people have recovered from the virus.

Public Health reports that the daily positivity is 20.39 percent, and in the last four weeks, it is 13.09 percent. The case fatality rate is 1.27 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants is 345.50.