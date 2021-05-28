Increased rainfall forecast for this weekend and warm across Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The approach of a trough will be increasing the humidity and instability values over different localities of the Dominican territory to produce locally moderate downpours with occasional thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind in the afternoon.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reports that the rains will be towards some provinces of the regions: northeast, southeast, including Greater Santo Domingo, the southwest, the Central Cordillera, and focused sectors of the border area.

“Saturday and Sunday, the trough is expected to have a more direct impact on weather conditions to continue generating moderate to heavy downpours at times with thunderstorms and wind gusts, mainly over different provinces of the regions: north, northeast, southeast, (including Greater Santo Domingo), southwest, the Central Cordillera and some sectors of the border area, with the probability of extending to other nearby locations,” specifies the weather report released Friday.

The temperature will remain hot, especially during the day, so Onamet recommends the population drink enough water, wear light clothing, preferably light colors, and avoid exposure to sunlight for prolonged periods, mainly from 11:00 am to 04:00 pm.

Local forecasts

In Greater Santo Domingo, there will be an increase in cloudiness with locally moderate downpours at times, thunderstorms, and isolated gusts of wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 32ºC and 34ºC (90-93°F), the minimum between 20ºC and 22ºC (68-72°F).