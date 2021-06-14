Minors go en masse to get vaccinated against Covid

Some adolescents revealed that they were waiting for vaccination because they have to get out of the virus that keeps them locked in their homes most of the time. JORGE CRUZ / RHP

Santo Domingo, DR

Over the weekend, hundreds of adolescents and young people attended in the company of their parents at the established vaccination centers to begin the process of immunization against the coronavirus.

Although their guardians forced some, others were excited to receive their first dose against covid-19.

Adolescents who refused to receive the vaccine justified their decision by the restrictive measures put in place by the virus, such as the curfew, which forces them to stay locked in their homes.

“Mommy, we don’t go out anywhere anyway, I mean, it doesn’t matter if you get it,” said a teenager to her mother. At the same time, she waited a bit angrily at the end of the line to access the vaccination center as the line grew longer with the arrival of more people.

Others did not want to get it for fear of needles, and the rest could not express an accurate opinion about their resistance.

And still, others were waiting for their turn and wanted to be inoculated quickly to find a way out of the confinement going on for more than a year.

On the first vaccination day for adolescents, a young boy identified as Rafael, 13 years old, said that he wanted to get the vaccine for a long time to feel free.

The father of the adolescent explained that he was satisfied because “what he wanted was achieved”: to vaccinate the child to complete the immunization in the family. With a certain maturity, Diego, 13 years old, said that the vaccine prevents the spread of Covid, and thank God they were given the opportunity he had hoped for.

His brother Sebastian, 16, expressed his enthusiasm and that he trusts the vaccine “to get out of it.”

LEARN MORE

Dosage.

At the Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (UNPHU) yesterday, they had about 3,000 doses of Pfizer to vaccinate those over 12 years of age.

Pfizer.

With the arrival of 228,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the government informed about the different places where those over 12 years of age can go to get vaccinated with prior authorization of the parents.