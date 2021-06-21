Dominican Republic is closer to achieving herd immunity, says Public Health advisor

The adviser on COVID-19 of the Ministry of Health, Eddy Pérez Then (EDDY VITTINI / DIARIO LIBRE)

With the administration of seven million vaccines nationwide, the Dominican Republic exceeds 50% of people inoculated with at least one dose, which brings the country close to the 70% needed to reach herd immunity, indicated the COVID-19 advisor of the Ministry of Health, Eddy Perez Then.

As of June 20, 7,012,445 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country; these, 4,541,739 correspond to the first dose and 2,470706 to the second dose.

“We are talking about more than 50% of the population has already received one or two doses, which is extremely important. We are possibly among the most advanced countries,” he said.

The COVID advisor explained that the authorities carry out a massive vaccination campaign to reach 70% of the inoculated population in 60 days.

“We are doing a more proactive vaccination campaign, precisely to try to reach what it leaves us traced in 60 days, to have 70% of the population already covered,” he said.

Perez Then pointed out that the vaccination, together with the launching of the pilot plan for case tracking and other strategies that Public Health is carrying out in the country, could relax the measures against the coronavirus.

This Monday, the Ministry of Public Health started the pilot test of contact tracing in Guachupita to detect and prevent contagions of COVID-19.

The journey is being carried out in conjunction with the School of Medicine of the Dominican University O&M (O&Med), Two Oceans in Health (2OiH), and the network of community youth in the sector.

“If we can continue to increase vaccination and if we can do this type of thing (contact tracing) at the national level, we understand that we will make an impact quickly (in COVID), we cannot say a specific time,” explained Perez Then.