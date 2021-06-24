There are 31 provinces with high levels of positivity

Santo Domingo, DR

More than a year after detecting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the 31 provinces and the National District have a high positivity index, according to bulletin 461 issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health.

Peravia heads the provinces that continue with a higher risk of contagion with 27.29 % positivity, ten new cases, and 61 accumulated deaths, none in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin also indicates that 17,547 tests have been processed in that province, and out of 2,945 cases registered, and 2,380 have been recovered.

The other provinces with a high Covid-19 index ranking are Azua 23.09%, Distrito Nacional 21.96%, Santo Domingo 21.47%, La Romana 21.29%, San Juan 21.13%, Barahona 20. 93%, La Altagracia 20.74%, San Cristóbal 20.14%, Duarte 17.75%, La Vega 18.75%, San Pedro de Macorís 17.54%, San José de Ocoa 17.87%, Santiago 17.78%, Bahoruco 17.22% and Dajabón 16.98%.

In Duarte, La Altagracia, La Vega, and Santiago, which have a positivity above 15%, the Executive Power through Decree 398-21 ordered to continue with a curfew schedule from Monday to Friday from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

According to the bulletin, in the province of Santo Domingo, 250 new cases of covid-19 were registered, in the National District 173 being the two localities with more cases recorded in the last hours.

The other provinces with a high incidence of Covid-19 are: Hato Mayor 15.51%, Monte Plata 15.37%, Pedernales 15.31%, Samaná 15.16%, Monte Cristi 14.44%, Espaillat 14.28%, El Seibo 13.00%, Sánchez Ramírez 12.86%, Santiago Rodríguez 12.02%, Valverde 12.44%, María Trinidad Sánchez 11.62%, Independencia 8.59%, Elías Piña 7.09%, Puerto Plata 5.95% and Monseñor Nouel 6.49%.

Only Hermanas Mirabal province has a positivity rate below 5%, with 3.29% of effectiveness, with seven new cases of the pandemic. In addition to this, the province has 48 accumulated deaths.

KEYS

Last four weeks

In this bulletin, the Ministry of Public Health indicated that the positivity in the last four weeks in the country is 17.91 %, with 886 new cases of covid-19 reported in the previous 24 hours. As of yesterday, there were 54,259 active cases in the country.