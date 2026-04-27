David Collado launches construction of vendors’ plaza at Teco Beach

Maimón, Puerto Plata.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated construction of the vendors’ plaza at Teco Beach, a project backed by an investment of more than RD$193 million aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure in the area.

The development forms part of the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts to improve beaches and coastal zones and complements the 3.6-kilometer access road completed last year. Together, the projects are intended to create a comprehensive tourist corridor in the municipality of Maimón, enhancing the destination’s appeal and visitor experience.

The new plaza will cover approximately 11,750 square meters and include commercial spaces, sanitary facilities, a bar area, artisan stalls, a children’s playground, exercise spaces, and a beach volleyball court. Additional works include landscaping, drainage systems, lighting, signage, and water and sanitation infrastructure. The project is being overseen by the Executive Committee for Infrastructure of Tourist Zones, known as Executive Committee for Infrastructure of Tourist Zones.