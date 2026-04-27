More than 1,000 attend debate on Islam in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- More than 1,000 people attended the event “Islam: A Threat to the Church and to the Dominican Republic?” held at Mahanaim Miraflores Church and organized by the Trinitarios movement. The gathering focused on religious and cultural topics and was promoted as a forum for public discussion.

The event was led by Isaac B. Colón, Víctor Medina, and Robert Martínez, and featured a panel of Christian leaders including pastors Ezequiel Molina Rosario, Ezequiel Molina Jr., and Junior Ponciano, along with Congressman Elías Wessin Chávez. Former Muslim and Christian convert Daniel Blanco also participated as a guest speaker, sharing his personal testimony.

During the presentations, speakers discussed the growth of Islam in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, as well as what they described as potential cultural and religious challenges for the country. Participants also expressed support for a legislative proposal introduced by Wessin Chávez aimed at regulating the practice of Islam in the Dominican Republic. The event forms part of the Trinitarios movement’s broader efforts to encourage debate on national issues from a Christian and patriotic perspective.