Four arrests in anticorruption raids in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Former attorney general, Jean Alain Rodríguez, reacted early this Tuesday to the raids that the Justice Ministry made of his apartment, as well as his relatives and affirmed that with the action they seek to “silence him.”

The former official considered that the operations, which included the house of his mother, Maybe Sánchez, are executed “to continue to hide the lack of respect for due process.”

Also arrested as part of the raids dubbed ‘Operation Medusa” were Rodríguez’s associates Miguel José Moya; Javier Alejandro Forteza, Altagracia Guillén Calzado and Rafael Antonio Mercedes.